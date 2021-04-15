High School Athlete of the Week: Hayleigh Cantrell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Marshfield junior Hayleigh Cantrell.

Last week the Marshfield Lady Blue Jays faced off against the Hillcrest Lady Hornets.

After a scoreless first half Cantrell went on the offensive.

She recovers a blocked shot from fellow junior Allyson Harrison and scores as Marshfield takes a 1-0 lead.

Then with under two minutes to go Cantrell again finds herself in front of the keeper and would score to help the Lady Blue Jays win two to nothing.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Marshfield junior Hayleigh Cantrell.