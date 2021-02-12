High School Athlete of the Week: Faith Gilkey

WALNUT GROVE, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Walnut Grove senior Faith Gilkey.

Last week the Walnut Grove Lady Tigers faced off against the Halfway Lady Cardinals.

In the first quarter of the game Gilkey would break the school total points record with 2,514 points.

Gilkey added on to her total and will continue to do so as long as the Lady Tigers are battling to repeat as state champions.

Plus, she would help the Lady Tigers go on to beat the Lady Cardinals, 76 – 24.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

