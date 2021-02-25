High School Athlete of the Week: Emma Compton

STRAFFORD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Strafford junior Emma Compton.

Last week the Strafford Lady Indians took on the Fair Grove Lady Eagles.

Strafford dominated the game going into halftime leading Fair Grove 41-11.

At the end of the game, the Lady Indians beat the Lady Eagles by almost 40 points winning 65 to 26.

Compton helped lead the way with a stuffed stat sheet.

She finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

