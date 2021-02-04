High School Athlete of the Week: Drew McMillin

by: Bryce Derrickson

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Republic Tiger senior Drew McMillin.

Last week the Republic Tigers took on the Camdenton Lakers in the 86th Liberator tournament.

The Tigers would go on to win 86 to 49 thanks to a record breaking performance from McMillin.

He would break a school single-game scoring record with 61 points beating the previous record that was set back in 1989.

He would also tie the state record for most three pointers made in a game at 16.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

