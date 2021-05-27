High School Athlete of the Week: Colin Davis

OZARK, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Springfield Catholic senior Colin Davis.

Last week the Fighting Irish took on the Mountain Grove Panthers in the class four district 10 semifinals.

Davis was dominant on both sides of the ball.

He pitched seven shutout innings for Springfield Catholic, striking out four along the way.

Davis also went two for three at the plate for three RBI’s including one on a triple.

Thanks to his dominant performance Springfield Catholic went on to win 8-0.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

