High School Athlete of the Week: Caden Davis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Springfield Catholic senior Caden Davis.

Last week the Springfield Catholic Fighting Irish took on the Strafford Indians.

The Indians would take an early lead as they scored two in the bottom of the first.

But the Fighting Irish would answer scoring four runs at the top of second inning to take a 4-2 lead.

Springfield Catholic would then run away with the game and win 20-3.

Caden Davis collected four hits including a grand slam.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Springfield Catholic senior Caden Davis.