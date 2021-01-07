High School Athlete of the Week: Braden Branstetter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Hartville senior Braden Branstetter.

Just before the new year, the Hartville Eagles took on the Nixa Eagles in the blue division championship game.

Branstetter would get the game started with a shot from downtown.

Hartville kept the attack going and would never trail the entire game.

The Hartville eagles would go on to repeat as champions, winning the game 57 – 46.

Branstetter dropped a game-high 19 points to help the Eagles win.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Hartville senior Braden Branstetter.