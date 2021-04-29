High School Athlete of the Week: Bailey Reynolds

OZARK, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Nixa senior Bailey Reynolds.

Last week the Nixa Lady Eagles took on their rival, the Ozark Lady Tigers.

The game though would be all Eagles as they went on to dominate the Tigers.

Reynolds would get things started with a penalty kick that would go in the far top corner.

Later in the first half, Reynolds uses a corner kick to place the ball right on top of her teammate and she would head the ball in the net making it 2-0 Nixa.

The Lady Eagles would go on to win 6-0.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Nixa senior Bailey Reynolds.