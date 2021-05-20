High School Athlete of the Week: Angelina Curtis

URBANA, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Skyline senior Angelina Curtis.

The Skyline Lady Tigers took on the warsaw lady wildcats in the Class 2 State Tournament with the winner moving on to the semifinals.

The game was tied 2-2 in the fifth when Curtis would break it wide open for the Lady Tigers.

Curtis hits it over the right fielder’s head and to the fence scoring two and herself on a three-run inside the park homer to make it 5-2.

Skyline goes on to win 9-2.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

