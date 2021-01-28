High School Athlete of the Week: Aminu Mohammed

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congratulations to this week’s High School Athlete of the Week Greenwood senior Aminu Mohammed.

The Greenwood Blue Jays took on the Viola Arkansas Longhorns last week.

The Blue Jays were down 40-31 late in the third quarter but then Greenwood roared back.

Aminu would help lead the charge dunking the ball to help get the Blue Jays within two points.

Then Aminu made another big play this time a no-look pass to Ryan Gibbons who knocked down a three to put the Blue Jays up late in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays go on to win 55-53.

Aminu finished the game with 22 points.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as a picture or video to dlucy@kolr10.com.

