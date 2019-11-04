Fair Grove’s Oplotnik: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (11/4) is David Oplotnik from Fair Grove High School.

Oplotnik was all over the field in Friday’s district quarterfinals win over Butler, doing damage both through the air and on the ground.

Oplotnik broke off this run for 37 yards early in the contest, and added multiple touchdown passes through the air in the 54-nothing win

He’s a big reason why the Eagles are still undefeated and have their eyes on the ultimate prize, a class 2 district 4 championship and a trip to the state tournament

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week David Oplotnik from Fair Grove High School