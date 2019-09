This week’s athlete of the week (9/9) is Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski.

During the Catholic girls’ golf tournament, Reagan broke the course record at Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course, shooting an 11-under 60.

The previous course record was a 68.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com