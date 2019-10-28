Catholic’s Kayla Pfitzner: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (10/28) is Kayla Pfitzner from Springfield Catholic High School.

Pfitzner had a huge week on the course and it ended with her second straight individual state championship.

Pfitzner shot back-to-back 73 rounds for a 4-over tournament in the class 1 state tournament, which Catholic also won as a team

Her 4-over score was five strokes better than the next closest finisher, and 20 strokes better than sixth place

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Kayla Pfitzner from Springfield Catholic High School.