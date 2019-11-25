Cassville’s Preddy: Nov. 25th Athlete of the Week

This week’s athlete of the week (11/25) is Bowen Preddy from Cassville High School.

Bowen is a running back on the Wildcat football team.

And the 6-foot-one, 180 pound senior helped lead Cassville to an 35-28 upset victory over Blair Oaks in the Class Three state quarterfinals.

Bowen was a one man scoring machine.

He ran the ball 23 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Preddy also had three kick off returns for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Behind Preddy’s efforts this season, Cassville is 11-and-2 and will play Trinity Catholic in the state semifinals on November 30th.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Cassville’s Bowen Preddy.