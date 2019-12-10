Carthage’s Patrick Carlton: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (12/08) is Patrick Carlton from Carthage High School.

Carlton had a huge week for the Tigers, which capped off a state championship winning season.

Carlton scored three touchdowns against Jackson, one through the air and two on the ground.

His 100 yards passing and 132 yards rushing was a major part in the Tigers’ first football state championship in school history.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Patrick Carlton from Carthage High School.