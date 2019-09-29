Camdenton’s Paxton DeLaurent: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (9/30) is Paxton DeLaurent of Camdenton High School

DeLaurent has been on fire all season long and that continued this week, as he put up 390 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the first half against Hillcrest.

In the past two weeks, he has combined for 46 of 57 passes that’s an 81 percent completion percentage, 13 touchdowns and more than 800 yards.

DeLaurent is in his senior season and has the Lakers at a perfect 5 and oh and leads an offense that averages nearly 57 points per game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Paxton DeLaurent.