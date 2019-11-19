Cabool’s Oliva Scheets: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (11/18) is Olivia Scheets from Cabool High School

Olivia was a force on the volleyball court this fall, leading the team in assists and serving percentage, while helping guide Cabool to the best season in school history.

That best season included the most wins every for the volleyball program and the first ever outright S-C-A championship.

Olivia also received a plethora of honors including first team All-SCA and second team all-district.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Olivia Scheets from Cabool High School