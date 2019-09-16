Branson’s Kyle Sutton: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (9/16) is Kyle Sutton from Branson High School.

Sutton is the leading scorer for the Pirates, not only for this season, but in school history.

Sutton broke the Branson High School career goal scoring record, and has now scored more than 50 goals in his career.

That includes 5 goals against Battle and Lebanon leading the Pirates to the Pool E championship at Parkview.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination?

Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com