Boliver’s Hayden Burks: HS athlete of the week

by: Dan Lindblad

This week’s athlete of the week (10/14) is Hayden Burks from Bolivar High School

Burks leads the Liberators as a senior quarterback, and so far has guided them to an undefeated season.

The Liberators high-flying offense averages almost 45 points per game, while only giving up about 8.

Burks also making the most of his spare time off the field. Here he is with a signed helmet for young fan Cam Johnson, who said he wanted to be a football player for Halloween just like Hayden.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Hayden Burks.

