Boliver’s Hayden Burks: HS athlete of the week

This week’s athlete of the week (10/14) is Hayden Burks from Bolivar High School

Burks leads the Liberators as a senior quarterback, and so far has guided them to an undefeated season.

The Liberators high-flying offense averages almost 45 points per game, while only giving up about 8.

Burks also making the most of his spare time off the field. Here he is with a signed helmet for young fan Cam Johnson, who said he wanted to be a football player for Halloween just like Hayden.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Hayden Burks.