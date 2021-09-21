Athlete of the Week: Wil Carlton

This week’s athlete of the week (9/20) is Wil Carlton from Marionville High School.

Carlton is a junior quarterback on the Marionville football team.

In the previous game against Central, Carlton took over the show.

He went 10-13 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, and rushed for 54 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

Carlton’s 246 total yards led the Comets to a 48-0 win.

He’s a big reason Marionville is undefeated, and ranked as one of the top teams in the state.

