Athlete of the Week: Wil Carlton

High School Athlete Of Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s athlete of the week (9/20) is Wil Carlton from Marionville High School.

Carlton is a junior quarterback on the Marionville football team.

In the previous game against Central, Carlton took over the show.

He went 10-13 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, and rushed for 54 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

Carlton’s 246 total yards led the Comets to a 48-0 win.

He’s a big reason Marionville is undefeated, and ranked as one of the top teams in the state.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Wil Carlton from Marionville High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MTI Athlete of the Week

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

MTI Athlete Week

Sports Tweets