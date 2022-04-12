This week’s athlete of the week (4/11) is Tara Maston from Parkview High School.

Maston is a mulit-sport standout for the Vikings playing on the girls’ basketball team and on the soccer team as well.

She finished what was an all-state basketball season before taking the soccer field by storm.

In fact, in a recent game against Hillcrest she netted a hat-trick.

And she looks to continue that success as the competition heats up.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Tara Maston from Parkview High School.