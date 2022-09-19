This week’s athlete of the week (9/19) is Tae’Sean McShane from Central High School.

McShane is a senior running back and corner back on the Bulldogs football team.

And he has been running wild this season.

In four games, he has already recorded 750 rushing yards for an average of 185 yards per game.

He has also scored seven touchdowns in that frame.

He got it all started with a week one performance of 280 yards on the ground, which broke the school record for rushing yards in a game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Tae’Sean McShane from Central High School.