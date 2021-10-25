Athlete of the Week: Savannah Thessing

This week’s athlete of the week (10/25) is Savannah Thessing from New Covenant Academy.

Thessing is a sophomore on the Lady Warriors’ golf team.

Thessing claimed an individual state championship in class 1 with a two-round, 172-stroke performance at Silo Ridge.

She won the title with a five-stroke lead.

It’s her second straight championship, and the only two in the program’s two years of existence.

Thessing also helped NCA to a second place finish in the among class 1 teams.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

