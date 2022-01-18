Athlete of the week: Ryder Blevins

This week’s athlete of the week (1/17) is Ryder Blevins from Forsyth High School.

Blevins is a junior on the Forsyth boys’ basketball team.

Blevins put on a show during the dunk contest at the tournament of champions.

He claimed the first perfect score of the night and backed it up with another perfect score in the dunk-off.

He’s more than just a dunker though. He’s a threat to get a double-double any night that he steps on the court.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Ryder Blevins from Forsyth High School.