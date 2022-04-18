This week’s athlete of the week (4/18) is Rhett Hayward from Ozark High School.

Hayward has been a standout infielder for the Ozark Tigers baseball team this season.

His play is one of the big reasons that Ozark went on a five game win streak at the beginning of the month.

That includes scoring a run and going three for five at the dish in a win on the road at Republic.

The Tigers also beat five Oklahoma baseball teams during that stretch.

In February, Hayward signed to play college baseball next season at State Fair Community College.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Rhett Hayward from Ozark High School.