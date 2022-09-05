This week’s athlete of the week (9/5) is Ramone Green from Nixa High School.

Green is a senior running back on the Eagles football team.

Coming off an injury that ended his junior season early, Green has raced out to a fast start.

He contributed three touchdowns in the season opener against Webb City.

Against the Cardinals, Green ran for 225 yards and even threw a touchdown.

He backed it up with three touchdowns on 11 carries against Neosho.

Running for 215 yards and an average of 19.5 yards per carry.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Ramone Green from Nixa High School.