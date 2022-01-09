Athlete of the week: Raegan McCowan

This week’s athlete of the week (1/10) is Raegan McCowan from Lebanon High School.

McCowan is a junior on the Lebanon girls’ basketball team.

Earlier this season, McCowan recorded her 1000th point and hasn’t slowed down since.

McCowan has scored more than 20 point nine times this season, and has scored in double-figures in all but one game.

She is averaging about 22 points per game and just under 10 rebounds as well.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Raegan McCowan from Lebanon High School.