This week’s athlete of the week (9/13) is Paige Durham from Willard High School.

Durham is one of the senior leaders on the Willard volleyball team.

She leads the team with 101 kills, as of September 14th.

Is second on the team in Diggs with 110.

And she is also near the top of the list in blocks.

Willard is undefeated and has only lost three sets in the team’s first nine matches.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Paige Durham from Willard High School.