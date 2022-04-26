This week’s athlete of the week (4/25) is Olivia Swisshelm from Springfield Catholic High School.

Swisshelm is a sophomore left wing and midfielder on the Lady Irish girls’ soccer team.

In a game earlier this week, Swisshelm netted a pair of goals in a Catholic win over Camdenton.

It continues a string of scoring for Swisshelm.

She has scored at least one goal in three of the past four games for Springfield Catholic, scoring four over the past week of competition.

Helping Catholic get above and beyond double digit wins this season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Olivia Swisshelm from Springfield Catholic High School.