Athlete of the Week: Mara Lakey

This week’s athlete of the week (9/27) is Mara Lakey from Republic High School.

Lakey is a senior pitcher on the Republic softball team.

Over the past few games, Lakey has been dominant in the circle.

She threw a complete-game shutout against Carthage, a complete game against Kickapoo, and a complete game against Rogersville.

Lakey is also doing damage at the plate, hitting a home run against Rogersville and raising the RBI count with each passing game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

