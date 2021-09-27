Athlete of the Week: Mara Lakey

This week’s athlete of the week (9/27) is Mara Lakey from Republic High School.

Lakey is a senior pitcher on the Republic softball team.

Over the past few games, Lakey has been dominant in the circle.

She threw a complete-game shutout against Carthage, a complete game against Kickapoo, and a complete game against Rogersville.

Lakey is also doing damage at the plate, hitting a home run against Rogersville and raising the RBI count with each passing game.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Mara Lakey from Republic High School.

