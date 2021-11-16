Athlete of the Week: Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski

High School Athlete Of Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s athletes of the week (11/15) are Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski from Glendale High School.

Chadwell and Jasinski are both seniors on the Glendale swimming team.

At the state meet, Chadwell broke a pair of school records while winning the 50 and 100 freestyle event.

Jasinksi won the 200 freestyle event, which broke a school record

Both were also a part of the 200 freestyle relay, which broke a state record time with a 1:26.57 finish.

On top of it all, the two helped lead Glendale to a third-straight state championship.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski from Glendale High School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MTI Athlete of the Week

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

MTI Athlete Week

Sports Tweets