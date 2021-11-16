Athlete of the Week: Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski

This week’s athletes of the week (11/15) are Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski from Glendale High School.

Chadwell and Jasinski are both seniors on the Glendale swimming team.

At the state meet, Chadwell broke a pair of school records while winning the 50 and 100 freestyle event.

Jasinksi won the 200 freestyle event, which broke a school record

Both were also a part of the 200 freestyle relay, which broke a state record time with a 1:26.57 finish.

On top of it all, the two helped lead Glendale to a third-straight state championship.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Lucas Chadwell and Michael Jasinski from Glendale High School.