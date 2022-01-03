Athlete of the Week: Kyle Pock

High School Athlete Of Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week’s athlete of the week (1/3) is Kyle Pock from Bolivar High School.

Pock is a junior on the Bolivar boys’ basketball team.

He’s coming off a week of play that ended with the Liberators winning the gold championship at the Blue & Gold.

He got it started against Aurora scoring 18 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

He upped himself against Central with a 20 point night.

In total Pock scored 70 points over the four games.

And has the Liberators undefeated and eyeing a return to the state championship game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Kyle Pock from Bolivar High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MTI Athlete of the Week

Trending Stories

MTI Athlete Week

Sports Tweets