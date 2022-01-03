Athlete of the Week: Kyle Pock

This week’s athlete of the week (1/3) is Kyle Pock from Bolivar High School.

Pock is a junior on the Bolivar boys’ basketball team.

He’s coming off a week of play that ended with the Liberators winning the gold championship at the Blue & Gold.

He got it started against Aurora scoring 18 points and grabbing 7 rebounds.

He upped himself against Central with a 20 point night.

In total Pock scored 70 points over the four games.

And has the Liberators undefeated and eyeing a return to the state championship game.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

