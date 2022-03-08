This week’s athlete of the week (3/7) is Kaya Goldsby from Kickapoo High School.

Goldsby is a senior point guard on the Kickapoo girls’ basketball team.

She put in a key effort for the Lady Chiefs on their road to a district title last weekend.

It started with a 7 point performance against Central.

But it was capped with a 16 point game against Nixa in the district championship. A game that was decided by three points

Now Goldsby has the Lady Chiefs eyeing another run at the final four.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Kaya Goldsby from Kickapoo High School.