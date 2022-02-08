This week’s athlete of the week (2/7) is Kaemyn Bekemeier from Republic High School.

Bekemeier is a junior on the Republic girls’ basketball team.

She has had a record-breaking run in 2022.

It includes breaking the school’s career free throws record in late January and the most points in a game in school history against Carthage.

Her 38 points against the Tigers was one better than the previous record of 37, which Bekemeier set last year in her sophomore season.

