This week’s athlete of the week (5/30) is Kade Biellier from Willard High School.

Biellier is a senior right fielder and pitcher on the Tigers boys’ baseball team.

And his dominating play helped the Tigers make a return trip to the state tournament.

Against Glendale, Biellier opened the game without allowing a hit in the first four innings.

Even after leaving the mound, he was still recording outs from right field.

Not to mention his play at the plate. Getting hits, stealing bases and scoring runs.

Biellier one of the many reasons the Tigers have dreams of back-to-back titles

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Kade Biellier from Willard High School.