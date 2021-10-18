Athlete of the Week: JJ O’Neal

This week’s athlete of the week (10/18) is JJ O’Neal from Logan-Rogersville High School.

O’Neal is a senior quarterback on the Logan-Rogersville football team.

O’Neal has been tearing up the gridiron and the Wildcats ready for the playoffs.

Two weeks ago, O’Neal scored five rushing touchdowns against Hollister.

Last week, he had five total touchdowns in the win over Marshfield.

The Wildcats have won five straight, averaging 41 points per game during the streak behind the arm and legs of O’Neal.

