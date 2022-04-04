This week’s athlete of the week (4/4) is Jaret Nelson from Nixa High School.

Nelson is a multi-sport standout for the Eagles playing forward for the boys’ basketball team and catcher for the baseball team.

The day after stepping off the court with a state runner-up finish, Nelson stepped into the batter’s box.

Since then, he hasn’t looked back.

He’s been a key piece to Nixa starting the baseball season 9-0, scoring at least a run in more than half of the games for the Eagles this season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Jaret Nelson from Nixa High School.