This week’s athlete of the week (5/2) is Hunter Lewis from Logan-Rogersville High School.
Lewis is a senior infielder on the Wildcats boys’ baseball team.
And he is one of the reasons that the Wildcats have been on a roll toward the tail end of the regular season.
During the Wildcats 6-game win streak, Lewis is batting .409 with six RBI and five runs scored.
The Wildcats are 17-4 this season entering this week’s games and ranked in the class 4 rankings.
And are eyeing a state title run.
Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Hunter Lewis from Logan-Rogersville High School.