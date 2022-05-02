This week’s athlete of the week (5/2) is Hunter Lewis from Logan-Rogersville High School.

Lewis is a senior infielder on the Wildcats boys’ baseball team.

And he is one of the reasons that the Wildcats have been on a roll toward the tail end of the regular season.

During the Wildcats 6-game win streak, Lewis is batting .409 with six RBI and five runs scored.

The Wildcats are 17-4 this season entering this week’s games and ranked in the class 4 rankings.

And are eyeing a state title run.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Hunter Lewis from Logan-Rogersville High School.