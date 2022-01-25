Athlete of the week: Hailey Shannon

This week’s athlete of the week (1/24) is Hailey Shannon from Cabool High School.

Shannon is a senior guard on the Cabool girls’ basketball team.

Shannon is the most prolific scorer that Cabool high school has ever seen.

She recently became the all-time leading scorer in school history, during a 31 point performance against Mountain Grove.

Along with that she was named the MVP of the Cabool Classic, helping the Lady Bulldogs to the championship.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Hailey Shannon from Cabool High School.