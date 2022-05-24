This week’s athlete of the week (5/23) is Grace Edge from Skyline High School.

Edge is a junior shortstop on the Lady Tigers girls’ softball team.

Edge was a key piece in the Skyline return to the final four and runner-up finish.

She hit a home run against Diamond in the championship game, part of a 2-3 day with 2 runs scored.

In the semifinal win over Central, She went 2-4 with 3 RBI and scored a run as well.

Not to mention a consistent glove on defense no matter the ball in the air or on the dirt..

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Grace Edge from Skyline High School.