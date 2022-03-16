This week’s athlete of the week (3/14) is Garrett Davault from Norwood High School.

Davault is a senior shooting guard on the Norwood boys’ basketball team.

And thanks in part to his efforts last weekend, the Pirates have their first state championship.

It continued in the semifinals where Davault poured in 39 points against Bishop LeBlond.

Then he had JQH buzzing with 24 points, while approaching triple double territory.

And ending the season with the all-important state championship trophy.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Garrett Davault from Norwood High School.