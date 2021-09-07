This week’s athlete of the week (9/6) is Connor Lair from West Plains High School.

Lair absolutely took over in the Zizzers 69-7 win over Hillcrest High School.

Lair tallied more than 100 yards and scored three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Not to mention he was a nightmare on defense.

Lair is one of the reasons the Zizzers are ranked 2nd in the state, and a team good enough to win a state title.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week Connor Lair from West Plains High School.