Athlete of the Week: Cole Feuerbacher

This week’s athlete of the week (11/1) is Cole Feuerbacher from Glendale High School.

Feuerbacher is a junior quarterback on Falcons’ football team.

In the district quarterfinal game against Waynesville, Feuerbacher threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

It follows the regular season finale, in which he threw for 370 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The 8 touchdowns is tied for 11th most in state history and ties for the third best passing touchdown game in school history.

