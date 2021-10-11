Athlete of the Week: Christa Duffel

This week’s athlete of the week (10/11) is Christa Duffel from Strafford High School.

Duffel is a senior and a middle and outside hitter on the Strafford volleyball team.

She paces the squad with 286 kills and is the only one on the team with a more than fifty percent effectiveness on kill attempts.

Already in 18 games this season, she has averaged double digit kills per set.

She’s also fierce around the net, leading the team with 44 total blocks.

And is a big reason why Strafford earned a number one seed in the District 9 tournament.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

