Athlete of the Week: Carolina Crawford

This week’s athlete of the week (11/29) is Carolina Crawford from Willard High School.

Crawford is a junior guard on the Willard basketball team.

Crawford and the Lady Tigers opened the season in a big way with a win over Glendale.

She recorded a stat line of 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals in the 8 point win.

That included hitting five three pointers in the contest.

Willard is looking to build off of last year, in which the Lady Tigers made it all the way to the state tournament.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Carolina Crawford from Willard High School.

