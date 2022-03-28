This week’s athlete of the week (3/28) is Bella Fontleroy from Kickapoo High School.

Fontleroy is a senior forward on the Kickapoo girls’ basketball team.

And she helped lead the Lady Chiefs to the class 6 state championship game in her final high school season.

She scored 24 points to go with 13 rebounds in the semifinals against Blue Springs South.

Then she went for 25 points and 10 rebounds in the title game against Incarnate Word Academy.

Fontleroy was also recently named Miss Show Me Basketball from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

That goes with her Missouri’s Gatorade girls basketball player of the year honor.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Ashton Judd from West Plains High School.