This week’s athlete of the week (3/21) is Ashton Judd from West Plains High School.

Judd is a senior forward on the West Plains girls’ basketball team.

She was a big reason the Lady Zizzers brought back their first state title since 1998.

Judd scored 20 points and grabbed 6 boards in a semifinal win over Smithville.

And she was somehow able to top that with a 30-point, 11-rebound game in the class 5 championship against Whitfield.

As she closes out her high school career with a state championship.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

