This week’s athlete of the week (9/26) is Ashley Suter from Strafford High School.

Suter is a senior on the Strafford volleyball team.

And she flies around the volleyball court.

She averages a little more than two kills per contest and is among the best on the team in hitting percentage.

This past week against Catholic, she recorded 10 kills putting her 85 kills this season tied for the team lead.

All while keeping the defending class 3 runners-up square in the conversation of title contenders in class 2.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

