This week’s athlete of the week (5/9) is Annabelle Sonnemaker from Greenwood High School.

Sonnemaker is a senior on the Blue Jays girls’ soccer team.

In a recent game against Crocker, Sonnemaker led the team with two goals in what was a shut-out win.

The Jays have eclipsed the ten win plateu this season and are highly ranked in class 1.

And Sonnemaker’s play helped Greenwood lock down the number one seed in the class 1 district 6 tournament,

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Annabelle Sonnemaker from Greenwood High School.