This week’s athlete of the week (2/28) is AK Rael from Strafford High School.

Rael is a junior on the Strafford boys’ basketball team.

And he’s a big part of why Strafford is back in the state tournament.

Rael has been doing it all season, but elevated his play when it mattered most.

In district play, he scored 14, then 7, then 19 in the championship to help Strafford bring home the hardware.

He even put on his own dunk show in the opener against Conway.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

